Meet Algonquin’s New Executive Assistant to the President

On Nov. 18, Algonquin College welcomes Miranda Wilson to her new executive assistant’s desk and being part of the president’s office’s team.

Despite being a member of the college for a long time she knew that being apart of the institution for so long, Wilson knew this profession was the right path for her.

The Times sat down with Wilson and asked about her new role on campus.

How did you become the executive assistant to the president?

I would like to think it’s because of my past experience and my understanding of the statistical and priorities at Algonquin College. I worked at Algonquin as a full-time employee for over 17 years, and I am also an Algonquin graduate of the office and administration program. I believe my unique combination of work experience is also an asset.

What inspired you to go into this profession?

I actually started with a career test that I took at Algonquin College. Based on the results, I ended up enrolling in the office and administration program and the results from the test made me realize that I actually have a lot of strengths with this line of work and this profession.

What challenges did you face as a student?

It was and still is, it’s competing priorities and time management skills.

What do you do in your spare time outside of school/work?

I enjoy spending some time with my husband and children. We go hiking, [play] board games, [watch] movies and if it’s summer or spring — the nicer weather than we do varsity activities at our cottage.

What’s your favourite spot on campus?

That is a tough one because there’s a lot of good spots at Algonquin. I do enjoy the horticulture gardens or when there’s an event in the Ishkodewan courtyard, but I do have to say the Saviour Fare. They have quality food and good prices and if anyone knows me would wonder if I didn’t say Saviour Fare because I am a regular.

If you had to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be?

I would go on a cruise, a Caribbean cruise.