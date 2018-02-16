It’s all pastry politics as mayor takes pie in the face for homelessness

Mayor Jim Watson was pied in the face Feb. 9 after former homeless youth Shlomo Coodin exceeded his $10,000 fundraising goal.

Operation Come Home is an Ottawa-based charitable organization and support centre for homeless and at-risk youth above the age of 16. The organization helps homeless youth in finding shelter, furthering their education and finding employment.

Coodin had wagered with Watson on Twitter that if he managed to raise all $10,000 Watson would agree to take a pie to the face. On Friday the mayor graciously held up his end of the bargain.

"As fun as it is to pie the mayor," said Coodin, "kids who may need the services now know that there is a place that does this, and also that the money is really going to do great work for the kids."

Coodin joined his family, close friends from Operation Come Home, and Tim Hortons franchisers for the "#PieOurMayor" event. The event took place at the Chez 106 radio station, which has been supporting Coodin throughout his whole fundraiser.

This isn't the first time Ottawa's mayor has taken a pie to the face. In June of 2016 Watson was pied to support seniors in the Ottawa West community.

Coodin's fundraising campaign with Operation Come Home was a significant opportunity for the mayor to help support Ottawa's at-risk youth, so he braved the creamy mess and let Coodin throw the pie in his face.

“They do a lot of great work so the least I could do is take a pie to the face,” said Watson.