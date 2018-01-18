Like to fidget? Crafternoon may be the scratch for your itch

Algonquin’s Pride Centre coordinator, Quinn Blue, sits cross-legged in a bright orange chair in Algonquin’s Pride Centre.

Rainbow SA Pride banners and posters surround the white walls as members of Algonquin’s LGBTQ community sit and chat.

Blue, with the help of the Students’ Association, is organizing the Pride Centre’s first Crafternoon of the year from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Crafternoons aim to bring together members and supporters of the Algonquin’s LGBTQ community through quick and fun crafts inside the Pride Centre.

Students will get a chance to make a variety of “fidgets” like slime, stress balls and sensory sticks while discussing the topic of school’s effects on mental health.

“Having a backdrop of fun can give people space to talk about stress, anxiety and other things that can make it difficult to concentrate,” said Blue.

With midterms happening in the coming weeks, Blue says the Crafternoon will be a helpful resource for new and returning students.

While this event is meant to be fun for students, it’s also an opportunity for LGBTQ students to come together in a supportive and safe space to discuss issues and get to know one another.

Algonquin’s Pride Centre hosts a variety of events throughout the year aimed at cultivating an accepting and supportive community at Algonquin for the LGBTQ and greater student community.

“I think everyone wants to make sure the college is a really supportive place for the LGBTQ community,” said Blue. “And activities like these help in doing that. Plus, it’s a lot of fun for everyone.”