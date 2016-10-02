Journalist turned refugee adjusting to new life in Canada

A Syrian refugee taking English as a Second Language training through the college is finding life in his new home a relieving change from the challenges he faced as a journalist back home. The refugee, who asked to be referred to simply as Mazen for fear of reprisals, told the Times in a recent interview that he is still adjusting to his new life and is taking things day by day one month after landing on Canadian soil.

Two years after the conflict in Syria came to a head, Mazen was forced to give up his dream job as a sports broadcast manager and fled with his wife and two sons to neighbouring Turkey in hopes of a more stable life. He stayed there with his family for three years but still lived in a dangerous situation from day to day.

“In our country, there is a lot of challenge for us,” he says. “That’s the reason I left Syria, because when you are a reporter or famous journalist in radio stations and a lot of people hear you, you can effect people.”

“ISIS and the government of Syria follow the reporters and journalism, all kinds of journalism. Especially if you have a different opinion than what they want. I’m afraid of my life and my family life,” he later says.

“You have a lot of danger in your life and your family life and you have to be careful about every word in your broadcast…This is a big responsibility for you because you can’t make mistakes or give wrong information.”

He says he began to experience challenges working as a broadcaster right off the bat when he entered the field in 2007, but things intensified in 2011 following the Arab Spring.

Mazen, along with his wife and children finally broke free from their situation and arrived in Canada last month. They were greeted at the airport by members of an Ottawa-based church who sponsored their trip and paid for their apartment and furnishings. Included in the group was retired client service officer for Algonquin’s registrar’s office, Elizabeth Demaray, who Mazen says he is particularly grateful to.

“Thank god there’s people like Elizabeth and other people, they help so well,” he says.

According to Demaray, the feeling is indeed mutual. She says that following Mazen’s arrival, the church has helped the family get settled into their new life, entertained them for meals and even registered his sons for school.

“Right from the start, they were very warm, friendly and appreciative of our support. We consider them like extended family,” says Demaray.

Right now, Mazen is completely focused his English as a Second Language course. Once he achieves a certain level, he hopes to eventually pick up where he left off three years ago.

“For now, I don’t know,” he says. “It’s a free country, and the people here- it’s great and very kind. And you know, one month in, you cannot assimilate yet and adjust…For us we have not yet had a culture shock. We’re already enjoying it here, and everything is going well.”

Mazen says his main goal right now is to work on improving his English while getting to know his new country and learning all of the laws.

“After that I will work with sport field or media field,” he says.

He talks about his love for basketball that runs deep. So much so that he turned his passion for the sport into a variety of different careers including an eight-year long stint as a professional player for the Syrian national team, managing a basketball club and coaching before becoming a sports journalist.

“I think it’s a great experience,” he says. “When I entered media, I feel like it’s a very interesting job, especially when you work in some station, or broadcast or TV because you are live with the people and you can communicate things with the people.”

He adds that one of his favourite aspects about his job is being able to connect with people and educate them about the rules of Syrian basketball and its relationship with the government and sports organizations.

However, Mazen still has some concerns about his future with the sport as his Canadian friends have informed him that professional basketball is not as popular as it is in Syria.