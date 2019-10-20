‘It’s all the lies. All these empty promises’ says Indigenous student about the federal leaders

Maggie Downer, a Mohawk student at Algonquin, is going into tomorrow’s federal election with a lot of unanswered questions about Indigenous issues from the federal leaders.

“I just kind of want to know what they [the federal leaders] have addressed so far,” said Downer. “How many nations have they given clean water to?”

For Indigenous people, there are a great deal of concerns that are not addressed properly, and communities are suffering.

“I think it’s all the lies,” said Downer. “All these empty promises, and when it comes to indigenous communities- again, there’s not just one thing that’s going bad.”

Education is one of the top concerns for students everywhere. For indigenous students however, there is a lag compared to non-indigenous students.

“Education- I think that needs to be addressed because indigenous people shouldn’t be struggling to find funding,” said Downer. I mean we should be acknowledged for the fact that we’re even going to college because for most, it’s not even possible. I didn’t think I’d live to be here today.

For Indigenous students who are lucky enough to pursue a post-secondary education, transitioning to large cities later becomes a concern because of underpreparation and budgeting.

“On reserves, we’re critically underfunded in comparison to off reserve Canadian communities,” said Gregory Phillips, Pathfinder at the Mamidosewin Centre. “So, students don’t know about resources out there and how to engage them.”

We are in the era of truth and reconciliation. But if our leaders dodge the truth, it’s not surprising that Canadians are not aware of it.

The infograph below provides insight into how much post-secondary students know about Indigenous people. Considering the survey was handed to students on campus, 75 per cent of them are not aware that most Indigenous people reside in Ontario.

As shown in the infograph, out of the all students who completed the survey, majority are not aware of the current emergency in Indigenous communities and almost half of the students do not know the history behind residential schools.

If we want to educate others, the truth needs to be discussed and for Algonquin college students, the Mamidosewin Centre is a great way to learn more about Aboriginal culture.

“Just be engaged,” said Phillips. “Just being inquisitive – there are no silly questions.”

Federal leaders, perhaps, it’s time to actively listen. As simple as it sounds, for some reason, the campaign platforms have failed to meet the concerns of Indigenous communities.

“The community will say one thing, but the leaders will hear a different thing of what’s needed, or they will tailor them,” said Phillips.

“We can wash our kids in dirty bath water, but we can’t drink it. So, stop saying sorry and actually do something,” said Downer.