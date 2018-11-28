‘Indecent acts’ still under investigation weeks later

Police are still investigating two sexual offense cases which both occurred at 1400 Woodroffe Ave. near the college campus. The cases – classified in police reports as “indecent acts” – were reported on Oct. 24 and Nov. 8 respectively. As of Nov. 28 the OPS had no additional information available.

THEFT ON CAMPUS

A student reported that their backpack was stolen on Nov. 6. The theft occurred in an unattended classroom. This is the latest of at least four cases of student property being stolen on campus over the past three months.

VERBAL HARASSMENT REPORTED

Security were notified of “an individual making comments making another individual uncomfortable” on Nov. 24. Such incidents are taken very seriously, security services affirms, and should be reported immediately.

INTENTIONAL BLOCKING OF SECURITY CAM A ‘MISCHIEF’

Security services observed two individuals intentionally obstructing a security camera on Nov. 24. Security notes that damaging or tampering with any type of college property “is considered mischief, which is a criminal offense and may lead to serious consequences.”

VEHICLE DAMAGED, NO SUSPECTS

A student reported on Nov. 4 that their vehicle was damaged while on the college property. No additional information is available.

Security Services advises all students to download the Algonquin Mobile Safety app and urges students to always reach out when in need of help or feeling unsafe. Security can be reached at 613 727 4723 extension 5010, and the security office is located in room T124.