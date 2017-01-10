Former student charged with double homicide

Former Algonquin student Cameron Rogers was showing signs of mental instability long before police discovered the bodies of his parents Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers in the backyard of their Carleton Heights home on Nov. 28.

That’s according to Algonquin journalism student Elizabeth Monroe, who worked alongside him at the Gracefield Christian summer Camp in 2015. Rogers, who turned himself in to Montreal police on Nov. 28, didn’t have the best relationship with the rest of the staff and Monroe described him as having a bad temper.

“From what I remember he was not the best in terms of social skills; he didn’t really have a sense of boundaries,” she said.

She recalled one particular time where Rogers developed a crush on another staffer and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“When she declined, he wouldn’t stop and convinced this guy who was on kitchen staff with me to convince the girl to go out with him,” said Monroe.

Rogers, who studied mechanical engineering at Algonquin from 2014 to 2016, was charged after police rushed to the family home at 1614 Apeldoorn Ave. home around 10 p.m. Nov. 28 after receiving a call from the Montreal police. They indicated that the Rogers’ son, Cameron, had allegedly confessed to killing his parents to a 911 dispatcher.

The neighbourhood police activity caught the attention of Algonquin first-year journalism student and Apeldorn Avenue resident Rebecca Atkinson, who was walking home late the evening of Nov. 28. She was shocked to see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles on her street in the typically quiet neighbourhood of Carleton Heights. Not knowing what the commotion was about, she continued on her way home, choosing to avoid the scene all together.

But when Atkinson woke up the the next morning and read the news, she realized she had made the right call after learning that the police had discovered the bodies of her neighbours, Dave and Merrille Gleddie Rogers.

The tragic news came as a shock to neighbours, including Atkinson, who didn’t really know the family, let alone the fact that Rogers was a former Algonquin student.

“I can’t say I’ve ever met any of the family. It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood and everyone sticks to themselves,” said Atkinson.

Following the gruesome discovery, Rogers was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was returned to Ottawa where he remains in custody.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 9 following a Nov. 30 court appearance.

According to CBC, Rogers’ lawyer is considering a not criminally responsible defence.