Former premier Dalton McGuinty representing college’s new LMS company

Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty was present at the Board of Governors meeting on Monday, April 16.

McGuinty, who resigned as Ontario’s premier in October 2012, is now working as a government lobbyist on behalf of Desire2Learn (D2L) the company chosen to supply Algonquin with its new learning management system (LMS) called Brightspace. He has been registered as a government lobbyist since 2014, 19 months after he left office as Ontario’s premier, according to media reports at that time.

McGuinty was at the Algonquin meeting to thank and reassure the college for choosing Brightspace, which will be implemented next fall. He was accompanied by other members of the D2L senior management team including CEO John Baker.

“I have two simple objectives, to thank and reassure you,” McGuinty said to the board. The former premier told governors they had made a good choice by choosing Brightspace; D2L is a reliable company and has great faith in their product and CEO Baker, he said.

Baker was also at the meeting and gave a brief history of the organization.

The presentation went on to inform the board of some of the goals for the new LMS implementation, which is to make sure that Brightspace is out on time for students returning in the fall. Another key goal discussed in the presentation was making sure that all staff is familiar with the new LMS before its release.

Currently D2L and Algonquin are getting ready to start the migration process. The D2L team will be moving 48,000 courses and two years worth of content from Blackboard over to the new Brightspace LMS.

Brightspace is currently being used by students and staff at the University of Ottawa. Carleton uses a system called cuLearn.