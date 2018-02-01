Food bank encourages donation of Loblaws $25 gift card after bread price-fixing scandal

Loblaws officially opened registration on its website for customers to receive a free $25 gift card after the company admitted to participating in a bread price-fixing scandal.

The store encourages all customers who purchased packaged bread products at one of their grocery stores before March 1, 2015, to register online. To be eligible for the $25 Loblaw Card you must of 18 years or older and you must submit the registration form prior to May 8, 2017.

The Loblaw Card can be used to purchase items sold at Loblaw grocery stores across Canada.

Skye Sullivan, the Food Cupboard coordinator at Algonquin, encourages students to take advantage of the goodwill gesture and consider donating their gift cards to the Food Cupboard so that they can distribute it to students in need.

“This is the new start of the term so we are very busy. We have a lot of new students starting who find themselves in financial need,” Sullivan said in regards to the business the Food Cupboard is faced with, “The cards would really help us to keep stocked if people decided to donate them.”

Donations can be made at the Food Cupboard at Algonquin located in A-Building inside room number A140. The food bank is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan says that donations are not necessary but would be greatly appreciated by the Food Cupboard and would help many students in need. Sullivan believes it’s a good idea to go through the registration process and receive your free $25 Loblaw Card whether or not you end up deciding to donate it.

“You’ve got nothing to lose,” she said.