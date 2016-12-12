Flu shot numbers decline at Algonquin College

Algonquin’s Health Services centre is concerned that too few students are getting the flu shot this year.

In 2014, about 500 students a day were getting the shot.

According to clinic nurse Judith Doxtator, the number of students getting vaccinated has slumped this year

Doxtator suspects accessibility plays a role.

“Flu shots are available at so many places within the community, walk in clinics and such, students can really get the shot anywhere,” says Doxtator.

In previous years, the college has offered mobile student This year the clinics were eliminated and students now have to go to the centre to get the shot.

“We no longer have the student clinics, which drew lots of people in previous years,” Doxtator says.

Faculty of Architect teacher, Janet Berlinguette says the shot was more convenient when students could access mobile flu shot clinics.

“The new spot may discourage students,” she said

Berlinguette has been getting the shot at Algonquin for about 10 years. “I always encourage students to come as well.”

Student clinics were clinics set up around the college, where nursing students would administer the shots.

Algonquin architecture student, Stephane Lamoureux also prefers clinic convenience.

“I’ve been getting it every year, it’s very convenient to leave class, get it and go to class after,” Lamoureux says.

Also deterring students, says Doxtator could be fear. (your commas are misplaced)

“Every year there are people questioning the efficacy of the flu shot,” Doxtator says.

“Students are concerned they will get the flu from the shot, which is not possible. It is not a live vaccine.”