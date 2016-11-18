Friday, 18/11/2016 | 7:32 UTC+0
IMG_3409.JPG

Fire ravages future residence for Pembroke campus students

November 18, 2016 By
A demolition crew is now working on site to take down a future student residence building that was engulfed in flames on Nov. 10, in Pembroke.

“My understanding is that the fire is under investigation by the Ontario police,” said Jamie Bramburger, manager of Community and Student Affairs at the college’s Pembroke campus.

The fire has no impact on college operations because the building was still under construction and unoccupied, but this will have an impact on the out-of-town students, he added.

Bramburger also mentioned that the building is not a College residence because it wasn’t occupied by any of their students.

It is a privately-owned building that was built to accommodate Algonquin students by fall 2017.

According to the Pembroke Daily Observer, “the project was launched in 2015 by proponent Tim Streek, president of Tri-Service Holdings.”

“More than half of our students come out of town,” said Bramburger.

As a result, Pembroke would need more accommodation in the future.

“There is no doubt that there is a need. However, we are looking for ways to accommodate those needs despite the fire,” said Bramburger.

There were no injuries since the building was unoccupied.

“This is really a setback and an unfortunate situation,” Bramburger told the Times on Nov. 16.

It’s currently unknown how much in dollar terms the loss cost the owner.

