Federal election has students talking

Canadians will head to the polls on Oct. 21 to vote for their next federal MP. The fixed date that is marked in our calendar every four years has people at Algonquin talking election and politics.

For these Algonquin College students, the election has prompted them to think about a diverse collection of issues. Taylor Moz, a pre-health sciences student is worried about the future. Quinn Ewer, in the diesel technician program, is bothered by how the Conservatives view women. Calvin Scott, in the police foundations program, is concerned with the economy and state of jobs in his hometown. Emmett Janssens, in the computer engineering technology program, is worried about the state of the. environment and climate change.

To register to vote or to find out where you’ll be voting, check out Elections Canada .