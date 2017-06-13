Deadline looms for new executive pay proposal

The province dropped new recommendations for an executive pay structure without enough time for college staff to react, Chair Kathryn Leroux told Algonquin College’s board of governors June 12.

“This has been a long process with lots of back and forth,” Leroux told the board.

Provincial officials issued a directive on how it would like colleges to proceed the morning of the BOG meeting and there was no time for the board to deliberate, she said.

At the last BOG meeting in April, Leroux and President Cheryl Jensen told governors that a proposal would be ready by June. It isn’t and instead the board will discuss the issue at its July retreat.

The deadline to have a new executive pay structure in place is Sept. 29, 2017.

The board had twice attempted to develop a new structure earlier this year, but was met with criticism. The original plan included maximum potential raises of over 50 per cent, before being revised to about 38 per cent.

The plan was then dropped and governors voted at its Feb. 13 meeting to wait for recommendations from the college employer council.