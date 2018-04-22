Complete DARE District opening behind schedule, one floor opens May 3

Algonquin’s $44.9 million DARE District will not be entirely ready for student use until mid to late August, despite its opening initially being slated for April 2018 when the project was first announced in October 2016.

Although the second floor of the new building will be open to students May 3, the first floor will continue to undergo construction until the end of July.

PCL, the company in charge of the project, and its sub-contractors are running three crews around the clock to meet the May 3 deadline.

The LEED gold-certified building will include a massive spruce ceiling in the library, numerous Indigenous-inspired aspects and windows that will adjust the tint automatically depending on how much sunlight is shining on them.

Despite being heavily inspired by the Indigenous community, many Indigenous features will be incomplete on opening day.

On the ground floor will be an Indigenous centre. The ceiling of the centre, which will consist of wood slats will be incomplete and covered by a black tarp.

An enormous spray-painted mural by Canadian-Chilean artist Shalak Attack, which will be positioned just inside the entrance of the building and span three floors, will also not be in place by the opening.

Finally, the exterior courtyard that will be named the Indigenous Courtyard will not be finished until mid-August. The courtyard will be built by the same contractors but will be funded by the Students’ Association.

In a press release from the college, it was noted that “some services will begin moving in Aug. 1.” Those services include but are not limited to the registrar’s office, a test centre, the centre for academic success, the international education centre, the PLAR and pathways office.

Feb. 9, Algonquin reported that Peter Nadeau, chair of the Board of Governors, said, “we still have a few weeks before the building opens.”

The college was granted $21.9 million from the federal government and $2.9 million from Ontario Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities. Algonquin contributed $20 million from the college’s capital budget and reserve fund.

Although the building will not be entirely complete by May 3, it still believes the project is on schedule.

“There are no current delays with our move-in plans,” said Duane McNair, vice-president of finance and administration, in an email. He was not available for an interview.