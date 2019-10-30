College ward councillor’s leave rejected by city council

If College Ward councillor Rick Chiarelli misses the city council meeting scheduled on Nov. 6, he will lose his seat.

In a city council meeting, on Oct. 23, College ward councillor Rick Chiarelli was denied a request to take additional leave by city council. During the meeting, from which Chiarelli was absent, it was requested that in order for him to stay on as council, he needs to make an appearance in November for a meeting.

The vote was 20-0, where 19 city councillors opposed Chiarelli’s request to take leave.

This is not the first time Chiarelli, the councillor for the ward where Algonquin College sits, put in a request to take leave.

On Aug. 14, Chiarelli said that he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital due to an “unspecified illness” and two days later a video revealed that he was on vacation in the Czech Republic.

However, in a letter written by Chiarelli on Oct. 3, he stated that “since the middle of August” he had been dealing with health issues and that he has never treated any of his staff inappropriately, calling all the allegations a “mob mentality.”

On Sept. 12, Chiarelli was accused of sexual harassment by an applicant who had applied for a job at city hall. He denied the allegations at that time. Two weeks later, six more women shared their stories with CBC.

When he was re-elected as councillor of the College ward two years ago, Chiarelli continued to play a role in addressing student concerns such as affordable housing, proper inspections as well as infrastructure. He has also paid visits to political science and local government classes at the college.

Since the allegations were brought against him, he hasn’t made a public appearance. On Oct. 22, a day before the decision to deny his leave was made, Chiarelli threatened to appear in court in order to stop the investigations “multiple complaints” against him.

According to the Ontario Municipal Act, when a member of the council misses three monthly meetings, their seat will become vacant, “without the council’s approval.”

The meeting which took place on Oct. 23, was the second one Chiarelli missed.