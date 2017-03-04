Career Anual Fair

Algonquin students and more than 70 employers got together at the annual Career Networking Fair at the college gymnasium on Feb.14.

Potential student employers such as Canada Revenue Agency, The Ottawa Hospital and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment group were busy chatting with job-hungry students about their part-time, full-time and co-op opportunities at their organizations.

“This year we had 75 employers; it’s the highest number we ever had and it’s been busy since the doors opened at 11 a.m.,” Carol Ann Mahoney, college Employment Outreach officer and fair organizer said. “(There were) a lot of comments from the employers about the students coming very prepared which is very impressive.

“It’s a great chance to come and check who is hiring,” said Mahoney. “We really promote networking, even if an employer you are not sure will be hiring someone with your skill set, to come to practice your networking, handshaking, eye contact.”

One of the busiest stands at the fair was the Public Service Commission, an institution in charge of promoting jobs in the federal government across the country.

“We are here to help students find the right path to apply for a government job, guiding them in the hiring process and helping them filling out their applications,” said Lauren Lemay, human resource advisor at the Public Service Commission.

Boris Kravic, a third-year international business student, was patiently waiting in line to talk to one of the institution’s advisor.

“I am looking for summer employment and to find a placement that is relevant to my education field of study,” he said. “I am definitely interested in getting a position in the government, I know the competition is hard but that is where I am interested to apply.”

For some other students, it was also a good opportunity to know how certain companies and organizations work and a good chance to get some tips on how to fill their job applications.

That was the case for Matthew Voyce, third-year business administration and accounting student looking for a summer employment to gain experience before he attends university.

“A lot of times you have questions on how to apply online and here they are giving answers on how to avoid mistakes,” he said.

Last year, the employment fair was attended by more than 2,000 students and according to the organizers this year the number might have been higher.