C-building future promises high-tech library

Big changes are coming to C-building beginning in January. The building will undergo renovations to include an Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Learning Centre as well as an Institute for Indigenous Entrepreneurship.

“It will be a bit disruptive but exciting,” said Algonquin President Cheryl Jensen.

“C-building is one of the oldest buildings here…it’s one of the original buildings…we knew we had work to do.”

This work includes a brand new library, something that was heavy on her mind; stating student’s wanted a new library and that’s what they’ll get.

The new library will include a second floor, have an open floor concept, be technologically advanced and include spaces for students to collaborate with each other and with mentors in the community.

Jensen added that the new library will have better hours and will be a space that is “second to none”.

She also wants students to learn entrepreneurial skills and believes the new building will give students the ability to work for a start-up company or start their own.

Another addition is the Institute for Indigenous Entrepreneurship, with the goal being “to allow Indigenous people to learn within their own culture [and] be successful in their own communities,” said Todd Schonewille, director of Physical Resources.

In response to the Truth and Reconciliation Act, C-building will include “more Indigenous spirit throughout the whole renovated and new space, along with the courtyard being heavily themed in Indigenous culture,” said Schonewille.

Jensen explained that she doesn’t want an Aboriginal section in a corner of the building. Instead, she asks, “how are you going to feel Aboriginal culture in this entire facility?” In accordance with the Truth and Reconciliation Act, the building will express mutual respect and inclusivity for all Indigenous peoples.

According to Schonewille, the construction will be 70 per cent renovation and 30 per cent new. The expanded library will be modern and contemporary and include an exterior wall of glass, an outside staircase and an added collaborative space meant for presentations, speeches and students to work together will multi-space use and moveable walls.

The library will be vacated and relocated to the applied research shop when construction begins in January and should ideally be completed by April 2018.