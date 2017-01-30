Baseline Station heats up in dead of winter

OC Transpo says one part is missing before the new heated shelters at Baseline Station will make a difference for chilly riders – doors.

Heaters were installed in shelters at the station as part of an OC Transpo $1 million improvement project that began in October, with most of the work completed in mid-December.

According to Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo’s director of transit customer systems and planning, sets of accessible power doors are still being made.

“They will be installed later this year, improving the efficacy of the heating units and ultimately increasing customer comfort,” he said in a statement relayed through the city’s media relations office.

Also included in the project were new benches and a crosswalk in the middle of the station, which Scrimgeour said was to make it easier for riders to get from one platform to another, as well as nearby areas such as Centrepointe and College Square.

The improvements were made because of rider feedback. Scrimgeour said OC Transpo is still looking for other opportunities to make changes at Baseline Station, along with other stations across the city. Feedback is key, he said.

“We are always happy to receive feedback and suggestions from our customers on how we can continually improve our facilities and services.”

In 2018, construction will begin on stage two light rail transit, which will see Baseline Station become the last leg in the southern extension of LRT by 2023.

Also in the works is a plan to build a bus rapid transit corridor along Baseline Road, which is set out in the city’s transportation master plan. Its design is yet to be finalized and will go before the city’s transportation committee on Feb. 1. It’s expected to be built by 2031.

Scrimgeour did not say whether the improvements to Baseline Station were in anticipation of either of these developments.