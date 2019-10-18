Algonquin’s partnership with The Royal Hospital extends mental health services for students

Algonquin College and the Royal Hospital announced its partnership on Oct. 10 (World Mental Health Day) to create new programs for students to get easier access to support services.

As a result of the partnership, the health services on campus are offering students to book a consultation with a member of The Royal, through telemedicine, which allows students to chat with a medical professional through video calls, for any concerns.

“Working in collaboration [with] our leveraging telemedicine technology while creating virtual and mental services that can easily fit into students’ busy lives,” said Susan Ferrall, vice president of patient care services and community mental health at The Royal. Ferrall was one of the members who spoke at the college during the event.

This partnership can expand community services to make mental health more accessible to people where they live, work and study.

Ben Bridgestock, Director of Student Support Services, spoke about how to refer and get access to different services being offered.

“We have a speaker series on some training where different collisions from The Royal are coming to the college to train the staff at the college; whether it’s health services staff, or the resident staff or the security team, counselling [and] CAL,” said Bridgestock.

With the help of The Royal, students are able to get 12 free sessions of psychotherapy either at the hospital or they can do an online session from their personal device at home.

Josh Keller, who is part of the Project Lighthouse and the Umbrella Project, says that he succeeded because of support services.

“But one thing the mental health services here has given me is the ability to walk with that fear and still go on,” he said. “Because of these services I have been giving the tools and built confidence to fight and to reclaim a future that once seemed to be impossibly out of reach,”

He was filled with anxiety, shame about his sexuality and a mindless job that provided him with a paycheck that left him emotionally bankrupt.

“Not that long ago I was literally drinking myself to death,” said Keller.

Before he attended Algonquin, he became sober and sought help within the support services that could bring light into his life. “With an army of support behind me it’s a battle I know I can win,” said Keller.

Students are able to do a referral process to be able to go to The Royal. There is also a psychiatry clinic at health services on a weekly basis.