Algonquin to receive over $9 million in green initiative grants

Algonquin will be receiving over $9 million in grants from the Ontario government to put towards the installation of solar panels and a power storage system.

The college was one of four Ottawa post-secondary institutions announced as recipients during a press conference held Friday in Student Commons.

Several members of the Liberal caucus were on hand to provide remarks, including Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Bob Chiarelli, Attorney General and Ottawa Centre MPP Yassir Naqvi, Ottawa Vanier MPP and Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Nathalie Des Rosiers, and Ottawa South MPP John Fraser.

Algonquin president Cheryl Jensen also spoke on behalf of the college.

“Algonquin College is making sustainability and the environment a priority – our ultimate goal is to become carbon neutral,” said president Jensen. “This funding will allow us to accelerate our efforts in these areas, and to continue leading the way in education, research and environmentally sustainable practices.”

In addition to the $9 million in grants, Algonquin will also be receiving just over $7 million in an interest free loan to put towards its green initiative.

Of all the post-secondary institutions receiving funds, Algonquin will be receiving the most, with a total of just over $16 million between the grants and the loan.

La Cité Collegiale will receive approximately $1.8 million in total funds, with just over $1.3 million coming in the form of a grant.

Carleton University and the University of Ottawa will be receiving interest-free loans of $7.55 million and $6.883 million respectively.