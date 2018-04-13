Algonquin succeeds in refunding of former students

After some stressful months, the former students who dropped out because of the strike should have gotten their funds back by now, according to Algonquin’s registrar.

“I got my money back after a series of emails to the financial aid department,” said Kenna Rose, a former hairstyling student who got her refund midway through March. “I didn’t receive any OSAP so I have all the money, save the cost of my kit.”

Hunter Ryan, a former journalism student, received OSAP and recently found out that the money was sent to the National Student Loan Student Centre.

“I just wish someone from the college would have contacted me back to say that’s what would happen instead of me worrying,” said Ryan.

During the process of withdrawing, it was never clear when would students receive the money or where would it go.

“The processing of the refund would depend upon the student circumstance,” said Krista Pearson, Algonquin’s registrar in an email exchange.

There were two possible scenarios for people who dropped out. One, if the student paid their fees without a loan, they should have received the money by cheque, “a few weeks after Dec. 5,” according to the registrar. Or two, if the student received student loans, the funds were sent back to the National Student Loan Service Centre from the college.

The only place where the college kept students up-to-date about the work stoppage was the website http://www.algonquincollege.com/strikeinfo/ but it was never clear on how much time students had to wait to get their tuition back. The most similar thing was a link to the strike relief fund website, which was a program designed to help students who continued with their studies and were economically affected by the strike.

“For students in receipt of student loans, they were advised to check with the National Student Loan Service Centre if they expected to receive a refund after loan repayment. Such assessment is completed by the National Student Loan Service Centre,” said the college’s registrar in an email exchange.

The lack of communication is what generated stress and uncertainty on students who decided to drop out but now, all of the 2,248 people who decided to do it should have their tuition back.