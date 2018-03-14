Algonquin students experience wild life at Canadian Museum of Nature

Algonquin students were astounded to see the giant and historically designed building of the Canadian Museum of Nature on March 8.

The trip was organized for the students by the AC Hub.

Ashwin Pinto and Vrushab Shah, marketing management students, enjoyed the experience.

“The taxonomy is pretty cool. I came here with my friends because it is free of cost on Thursdays,” Pinto said. “It is a great opportunity offered by Algonquin.”

The woolly mammoth’s family — displayed in the passageway leading visitors towards the museum — added to their amazement. The worn-out tusk and the wind-blown fur of the female mammoth’s replica added a wave of reality to the landscape they were placed in. The snow added to the scenery of environmental adaptations by the mammoths.

The ones standing outside the museum were modelled from the skeletal remains of several mammoths found in Alaska.

The museum had a variety of animal and plant species on display, along with their taxonomy and modelling information.

“It is the free cost that attracted me,” said Shenjie Yan, a practical nursing program student. “I have like watching animal shows since childhood; the museum has a good display of mammals.”

Students delved into the history of beavers, polar bears, polar rabbits, and other animals — mentioned in the information — and learned about the reasons behind the animals’ extinction.

Hui Li, an english for academic purposes student, was one of them. She was able to learn much about the animals displayed that lived in different environmental conditions.

“I am very glad that the school provided me with this opportunity to avail another chance of knowing the culture in a better way,” said Yihan Fan, a first-year practical nursing student. “The trip is a relaxation for me after a midterm test of psychology in the morning.”

Canadian mammals, primates, amphibians, reptiles and other species – from giant to minuscule — were on display. The species were brought to life with the background view of different conditions they used to live in and their modes of survival.

Wanying Li was able to learn with fun.

“I can touch the sculptures, this is so exciting,” said Wanying Li, an EAP student. “I have learned much here about the habitats from the fossils of Canadian species at the museum.”

YiTong Fu an EAP student was excited to see the volcano.

For Shah, it was an amazing experience to learn about new species and animals at the museum.