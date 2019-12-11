Algonquin set to launch new programs in 2020 and 2021

As demands in different industries grow, the college is always trying to ensure it offers programs that can fill those demands.

In its meeting on Oct. 28, the college’s board of governors approved two new programs at the college: a graduate certificate in cybersecurity analysis and a bachelor of commerce in marketing. Both programs are expected to start in Fall 2020 and Fall 2021 respectively, at the Ottawa campus.

According to Chris Janzen, vice president academic, the college always assesses opportunities to add programs that meet the changing needs of students and the 21st-century economy.

“We consult with our partners across multiple sectors to assess their employment needs,” said Janzen in an email.

The cybersecurity analysis program will equip students with skills to cover traffic analysis and digital forensics. The bachelor of commerce program will teach the latest data-driven marketing strategies and tactics.

The college has not yet begun accepting applications for these programs. It hopes that the modules designed will meet current job sector needs and deliver training that is in demand in these industries.