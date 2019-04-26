Friday, 26/4/2019 | 3:00 UTC+0
You are here:  / Featured Stories / News / Algonquin flaunts the animation talent

Algonquin flaunts the animation talent

April 26, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

Algonquin College animation students showed off their work at the student commons Wednesday.

As the summer break approaches, Algonquin’s animation program provides its grads with an opportunity to share their work and network for potential job opportunities.

Student of the program, Joshua Ivens, displayed his 3D animation skills on a screen at his booth.

“I was inspired by anime and games,” said Ivens. “I loved them as a kid, and I love them now.”

He thinks the greatest benefit of the program is that both 2D and 3D animation is thought in traditional and modern ways. “You have to get used to the hard stuff,” he said. “The rest comes easy after that.”

Another graduating student was Austin Mann who discovered his talent at family meetings where he drew to entertain his family members. “You build a family in this program without even noticing it,” said Mann. “That family helps you achieve your best.”

Their experiences are far from all sunshine and butterflies, however.

“The workload is heavy but you learn so much about animation,” said Mann. “Stuff they don’t even tell you that they teach.”

A former graduate of the program, Jessie Moore, is now teaching part-time. “The workload is heavy but realistic,” said Moore. “They get applicable skills and a realistic expectation of the industry.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: wals0234@algonquinlive.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos