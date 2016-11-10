Algonquin College Students Association votes in new vice-president

The SA voted on a new vice-president in place of holding a student body election as stipulated in its bylaws.

It was announced that Victoria Ventura aclaimed as the new vice-president of the Students’ Association on Sept. 21 after her predecessor, Charlene Dygos, resigned from the position.

According the bylaws of the SA, the board of directors may internally vote for a new vice-president if the member in question cannot continue in the position.

“We’re using the students’ money here and elections do cost money so we’re trying to make sure we’re running as efficiently as possible,” said Egor Evseev, president of the SA.

The board of directors may hold a student body election to decide a new vice-president if no member of the board desires to run. The result from the vote must be a majority decision to be considered valid.

“Victoria volunteered, she was the only volunteer and she was acclaimed VP,” said Evseev.

Ventura will now serve as the president of the SA in the case of Evseev’s absence but Evseev is confident this will not affect the organization.

“Really, neither the president or vice-president role have any more power associated with it,” said Evseev.

Upon becoming a member of the board, any director may run for either president of vice-president. Members of the board are vetted through a process to determine if they are eligible for their position and, therefore, also qualified to be the president or vice-president of the SA. To become a member a student must have all fees paid to the college, be at least 18-years-old, be bondable and a grade-point average of 2.25 or above.

“If you’re voted in as a board member you become a trustee of the students which means the students have placed their trust in you,” said Evseev.

Ventura decided against running for vice-president during the last SA election saying she felt content as a director. She also said that Dygos had a better understanding of the role and a full year of experience on the board as well.

Evseev said Ventura has since learned enough to be a proficient vice-president and he commended her for her efforts thus far.

“It was a gap that needed to be filled; I felt capable and I had the support of my fellow directors,” said Victoria Ventura, vice-president of the SA.

Evseev said that the position of vice-president had more organizational duties whereas the president tends to handle more of the public relations responsibilities of the SA.

“I believe that Victoria will do a great job and advocate for students well, which is why last year’s selection committee chose her for the Board of Directors,” said Sara Loyst, the previous SA president in an email to the Times.

Sources:

Egor Evseev, president of the SA

Victoria Ventura, vice-president of the SA

Sara Loyst, former president of the SA