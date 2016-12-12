Algonquin College expands winter clothing drive

The Students’ Association, the AC Hub and Sandra Lillie came together to collect and sort warm clothing that will be donated to local Ottawa shelters.

Lillie, a horticulture student at the college, came up with the idea of organizing the clothing drive at the college. She shared her idea with the SA got in contact with the AC Hub Community Project to organize the event.

Rebecca Sun, a co-curricular record and volunteerism co-ordinator, said that what is collected will be given to shelters that Lillie used to seek help from.

“The donations will be delivered to the Shepherds of Good Hope and The Ottawa Mission,” Sun said.

The initiative is near to Lillie’s heart. She is a recovering addict and those are among of the shelters she’s used and she would like to give back to them. She is now a student at the college.

Merissa Reed, one of the volunteers who helped sort out the clothes, said that she is enthused to lend a hand for the cause.

“I think the clothing drive is awesome,” said Reed. “Shelters have difficulty getting enough warm clothes, especially in the winter season.”

Michelle Tait Eburne, the student engagement student support services manager, came with a plastic bag filled with warm clothing. She said that being in engaged in the community is something that she takes pride in.

“Having the opportunity to be within the student passion and their environment every day continues to inspire me to try and give back,” Eburne said. “Any opportunity that I get to do something, I do it because I want to be part of it and help students as much as I can.”

Eburne said that giving back is something that she and her husband are aiming to “instill in our children.”

Three volunteers, Reed, Keemiya Nara Jay Ahir, and Sun were in the AC Hub going through boxes and bags filled with clothes donated to the SA and separating them in three categories: men; women and kids clothing.

The event was held in the AC Hub on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. until noon.