Algonquin collaborates with Nipissing University

Algonquin Indigenous students looking to pursue a diploma and degree will soon be able to seek new educational opportunities as a result of a recent partnership made between the college and Nipissing University.

Algonquin President Cheryl Jensen and the president of Nipissing, Dr. Mike DeGagné, signed a letter of intent on Sept. 9 to collaborate on special degree pathways including a two-year Bachelor of Education.

This will also give university graduates the opportunity to enter a program at Algonquin with advanced standing.

Jensen told the Times that the college began looking into forming a partnership after the North Bay-based Nippising closed its satellite campuses in Bracebridge and Brantford.

She added that there is a large number of students from Northern Ontario studying at Algonquin and the college is looking forward to building pathways that are attractive and of value.

“[DeGagné] is bringing a different perspective to how we’re doing business together,” said Jensen.

Although the initial announcement emphasized how the partnership would help Indigenous students, Jensen said that all students will have access to these new opportunities.

“This will be good for all of our students,” she said.