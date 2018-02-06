A sweet opening day

After much anticipation, The Honour Roll Bakery has finally opened.

On Feb. 1, students, staff, and dignitaries, including President Cheryl Jensen and Senior Vice President Academic, Claude Brulé, were present for the event held in Savoir Fare as the Dean of the School of Hospitality and Tourism, Jim Kyte, began the introductions.

The bakery is owned and operated by Chef Catherine Beddall. She has spent weeks making special treats to be sold in the bakery, including her Valentine’s Day goodies and signature Cup of Cakes.

“I’m very excited to be here for the opening of The Honour Roll because this provides our students, in the baking programs, an opportunity for work placement and also to show off their beautiful wares to all of Algonquin and to the whole Ottawa community,” said president Cheryl Jensen.

It took a lot of logistics and coordination to make the day possible. This included tying in the work placement program and creating a website to display Catherine’s exceptional work. The website will also offer a virtual order form for anyone to purchase special showpiece cakes.

“We are just thrilled that opening day is finally here. It’s a great day for Catherine, it’s a great day for the School of Hospitality and Tourism to partner with one of our greatest baking chef instructors who is also a baking and arts pastry grad,” said Patricia Forde, Faculty Marketing Officer for the School of Hospitality and Tourism. “Catherine is a wonderful human being and it’s great to share her joy today and to be able to offer this to our second-year baking and pastry arts management students.”

The second-year students who helped out at the event also shared their excitement to work with Beddall in the future and learn from her artistry and entrepreneurship.

“I’m really excited to be working with chef Catherine. I think it’s a super awesome opportunity and I’m really excited about it,” said second-year student, Emma Hyslop. For her, it is learning how to create things out of fondant and gum paste the way her mentor does that she is most excited about.

For student, Emily Hube, Beddall has been a big inspiration to her. Hube also wants to open her own baking business one day and so she looks forward to working with the talented chef to gain the experience she needs before graduation.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper bakery opening without the ceremonial cutting of the cake. After speeches were made, Beddall cut into a rich chocolate cake with white and blue ruffled buttercream icing, giving attendees just a taste of what’s to come from the promising bakery.

“Now that everything has gone smoothly, I’m so happy I put the work into it and I’m thrilled with how everything came out,” said Beddall.

Various baked goods are now for sale at Savoir Fare in the E-building.

“I’m really excited to try those Valentine cookies, I think I might have to buy several packages of those,” said president Cheryl Jensen. “And Catherine has some [cookie] puzzles that I want to buy for my grandson as soon as they’re out!”