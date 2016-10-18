Holding up a sign that read “Keep youth off the streets” while panhandling on the sidewalk of Elgin Street downtown, student Veronica Tyrer said that although she did feel some of the abuse that homeless people feel, like name calling or being ignored, she was surprised by how kind and generous most people were towards her and her classmates.

“Even people who don’t have change show us they care by talking to us,” she said.

On Friday Sept. 30, Algonquin College community and justice services students got a taste of what life is like for the homeless youth in the city through their 24 Hours of Homelessness event. The event took place in Minto Park on Elgin Street downtown from Friday to Saturday afternoon.

The annual event is a fundraiser that second-year students of the program participate in each fall in partnership with Operation Come Home, a local organization that works with homeless and at-risk youth.

Organizer, Cat Baron, has been a part of the event for 10 years. She says when the organizers prepare for the event, one of the most important things is to not reveal too much about the experience to the students.

“I want them to have their own experience, I don’t want to taint it by telling them about what has happened in years before,” she says.

Participant Alex Cloutier said “I like how Cat really wants us to get the most organic experience we can, so she doesn’t tell us too much before hand.” said Participant Alex Cloutier said.

Although 24 hours does not compare to an actual life on the streets, the students were able to feel some of the abuse that the homeless people feel.

The event serves as a good stepping stone for the community and justice services students, who will be going into their field placements in November, as it gives them some insight into the issues that their future clients face like poverty and homelessness.

Ultimately, Baron said that the idea is to make the students more compassionate, more aware and more informed as workers in community and justice service agencies. She says that every year provides new eye-opening experiences for her and her students.

“No one has ever regretted doing it,” she says, “but there are students that have regret not doing it.”