Workshop pairs food, craft beer with fun

Algonquin students got a taste for some local craft beer and fine food at a free workshop held on Wednesday.

Kichesippi Beer Co. cooperated with Algonquin College to put on the workshop where students could try company-produced craft beer paired with specially-selected food meant to complement the drinks offered, served in courses.

While obviously offering a chance to chow down, some of the students who attended came there so that they might pick up a few tricks they might use for themselves.

Dan Morocz, a business intelligence infrastructure student, spent much of the time at the workshop taking down notes.

“I like beer, I’m a homebrewer,” said Morocz. “I’m interested in different styles.”

Like Morocz, Patrick Dusablon – a culinary management student – was also there to learn.

“I’m studying,” said Dusablon. “For me it’s a chance to get ideas. Lots of people don’t see beers as something you pair with things.”

Of course, Dusablon was also there for the love of craft beer.

“After I got into craft beers, I can’t drink national,” said Dusablon. “I can taste the cheap.”

Kichesippi was more than happy to help those eager to learn, answering questions about how they made their beers and what temperatures and ingredients went into them. Students were also given the chance to answer trivia questions and win themselves merchandise in return for a correct answer.

Territory manager for Kichesippi, Cherie Starr, was enthusiastic about being able to engage with students.

“I think it’s a great way to introduce people to our beer,” said Starr. “There were lots of good questions from lots of different people.”

Brew master Eric Godin echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s always fun to talk to people who love what you do,” said Godin. “Students are always eager.”

Food was provided by Chances R and included dishes like Greek sausage and spanakopita, paired with the beer “Heller Highwater” and a mocha sundae paired with the “Bristol stout”.