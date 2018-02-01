Experiences that change your life

If you’ve always dreamed of getting your education at a foreign university, or if you are someone who loves to travel and see new places, there are opportunities out there for you. Packing your bags and jetting off on a new adventure could be your reality with the study abroad program.

KOM Consultants has been the pathway for students from across the world to study abroad since 1991, allowing thousands of Canadian students to reach their goals away from home Students can apply to five universities internationally and applications are free.

Groups of students had the opportunity to learn more about studying abroad when KOM consultant Executive Director Martin Kelly came to Algonquin on Jan 29. Studying abroad “gives you confidence and a self-starter with problem solving skills,” Kelly said. He also emphasized it is a huge asset on a student’s resume, saying, “It sets you apart from other candidates.”

Canadian students can choose between studying in Australia, the U.K. or Ireland, which is one of the countries with the lowest tuition cost for Ontario students. However, all three countries allow students to work while abroad, and scholarships are also available to help offset the costs. All universities are eligible for OSAP and tax credits are available for students who choose to pay out of pocket.

Benefits to studying at a university abroad, rather than staying in Canada, include transferable credits, and obtaining a university degree in one academic year. Gaining life experience and self-discovery is another reason some students decide to take their studies abroad.

David Beaudry, a first year Business student, is interested in continuing his business degree in Australia. “It’s a beautiful country and I have friends over there,” he says.

For first year police foundation student Mackenzie Burk, her Irish background is what has attracted her to the idea of studying in Ireland. She hopes to continue her education with a degree in Criminology, adding, “I want to experience something new.”

Martin Kelly and KOM will return in March for the Degree Pathways fair.