Support services’ event helps students battle procrastination

Students gathered in the DARE District as the college held their first-ever Long Night Against Procrastination event which took place on March 20.

Algonquin students were invited to bring their assignments or study notes for upcoming tests and set goals for the evening in order to achieve the amount of work they wished to accomplish.

The college’s Student Support Services provided assistance on goal setting, tutoring, stress management and study skills that students can develop to get them through post-secondary going forward.

“Every semester we’ll have an LNAP at some point. In [this] semester we are still sort of thinking about when it’s going to best serve students, but we would like to make it even bigger and better in the fall,” said Bethany Wiseman, a learning strategist of the Centre of Accessible Learning.

Wiseman states that the main goal is for students to be reminded that a balanced approach where support provided by the college itself to their academics is the best way to go. Wiseman and other faculty members hoped the event would encourage students to not only get motivated to finish work, but to also know that access to additional support is available and should be taken advantage of.

For students to take small breaks at the event in between their studying, faculty and volunteers provided them with the Dog Squad, a mood walk, free food, yoga and mini-manicures.

A volunteer from the Dog Squad and a student of the veterinary technician program, Ioanna Giannopoulos thought that the event would be beneficial for students that are willing to find new techniques to study better.

“It’s really important for students to be able to have opportunities to talk about their frustrations especially with things like procrastination and then to get good, solid advice,” said Giannopoulos.

Saadia Tabassum and Margareet Kimamo, two volunteers from the AC Purple Couch, gave students information about mental health and how important it is in relation to academics. They also handed out postcards, small kits courtesy of Health Services and pamphlets about the couch.

“We hope to reach a lot of students to talk about mental health because we know this is a tough time for a lot of people,” said Kimamo.

Adding onto Kimamo’s comment about what their goal at the event was, Tabassum speaks on how we can all help each other.

“And because we are students ourselves, maybe our tips could also help somebody else out and we can get some tips as well,” said Tabassum.

A law clerk student named Nidhi Verma sat alone, focused on her study notes as she took advantage of the collective study space and support by the college.

“It’s really hard to study sitting on a couch for a long time, so for taking breaks it’s really helpful for the students; they can change their minds by taking a little break after some moments and they can work well,” said Verma.

Harsharan Singh Sidhu, an energy management student, and his friends were already sitting at the second floor of the DARE District before the event had started. The group had heard of LNAP and seeing all the booths and signs drew them into staying and taking advantage of the services

“We went to all the places and all the events and it’s good; some people tried to talk and they get to know our problems,” said Singh Sidhu. “So some people can get the advantage [of being a part of the event]. Even I went and I just talked with the [Student Support Services volunteer].”