Day of Pink commemorates Pride

The Student Commons was filled with education and cotton candy on Wednesday, April 11 all of which was happening in support of the Day of Pink.

Day of Pink was hosted by the Pride Centre and had support from health promotion as well as the student support services at the college.

“This day is really for people to feel the support of a broader community and a day where everyone who wants to show some support can take that opportunity by doing something as simple as wearing a pink shirt,” said Pride Centre coordinator, Quinn Blue.

Informational pamphlets, buttons in support of the LGBTQ+ community, free cotton candy and an area where students could write something positive on a paper pink shirt to put up on the pillars in Commons in support of the event. Written on the shirts were “never give up,” and “stay positive you are beyond perfect.”

“Day of Pink is a great way to communicate with different people about issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community,” said Robert Pascoe, a child and youth care and a member of the ongoing umbrella project.

“I just really love that we have a school that supports the LGBTQ community,” said Charlotte Sardo, a student in the human resources graduate program.

The college has been practicing this event for eight or nine years according to Karen Barclay-Matheson, a student support services counsellor at the college.

“Students need to know that it is a positive space and if ever they are experiencing any issues around bullying they can always come around and talk to us,” said Matheson.

It all began several years ago when a Grade 9 student at a high school in Nova Scotia wore a pink shirt to school and was bullied for doing so. Subsequently, a good number of students all decided to wear pink to prove a point to demonstrate an idea of equality and show that they were not passed standing up to bullying.

Numerous volunteers of the event were happy to answer questions about the event. “This is for the students of Algonquin, the Pride Centre and pretty much anyone who is interested and would like to learn more information on safety, anti-bullying, homophobia and transphobia. I just think it’s important because the world is changing,” said Winnilee Bucknor-Stewart, a recreation and leisure services student.

Despite the existence of hatred and bullying in the world, there are still people who are willing to stand up to it and continue to shape the world in a different light.