Thursday, 22/3/2018 | 7:39 UTC+0
You are here:  / Innovations / See you on Snap, Instagram

See you on Snap, Instagram

March 21, 2018 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

The Times has expanded its social media presence.

By following the Times across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, you can be the first to read about college events, campus lifestyle, people stories, and Algonquin sports coverage.

This also provides you with more ways to engage with us, whether it be providing news tips, photos, video or your thoughts on any issues.

The Times has two streams. News, run by journalism students, and promotions (“promo”), run by advertising students.

For Algonquin Times news:

Twitter: @algonquintimes

Instagram: @at.news

Facebook: @algonquintimes

For Algonquin Times promotional material:

Twitter: @thetimespromos

Instagram: @algonquintimes

Facebook: @timeseventsandpromos

Snapchat: @algonquintimes

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: sales.algonquintimes@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar