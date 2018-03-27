Brightspace chosen as Algonquin’s new LMS

The unveiling of the new learning management system in the Student Commons on March 6 was met with a round of applause and cheering.

“This is a moment we’ve all been waiting for after many, many months of work by our LMS committee and college community at large,” said SA president Victoria Ventura, as she began the event.

“Technology is changing all around us, and we must change too,” added Algonquin president Cheryl Jensen.

There were two front-runners competing for the new LMS to replace Blackboard: Brightspace and Canvas.

After a few short words from the president, the new LMS system was announced. The new official platform for the students to conduct their work on will be Brightspace.

Once the applause ended after the announcement, senior vice president Claude Brule stepped to the mic to give additional information regarding the new system. “We’ll be looking forward to the roll-out, and the successful implementation of our new LMS Brightspace,” were the last words from Brule before the conclusion of the event’s announcements.