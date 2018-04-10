The best of rap comes to an almost empty Observatory

A former member of the successful hip-hop group N.W.A., DJ Yella — followed by Lil Eazy-E and Hypeman Playboy T — played for a modest crowd of 70 in the Observatory on March 28.

Californian artist Antoine Carraby, better know as DJ Yella, is a gangsta rap, hip-hop DJ, record producer and film director who made a solid reputation in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s by bringing the genre gangsta rap to the mainstream society. He performed with Lil Eazy-E.

Lil Eazy-E is the son of Eazy-E, former member of the group N.W.A., who died in 1995 due to complications caused by HIV.

The small crowd came down to the Ob to see these artists perform their old hits and some new things they have been working on as well as songs from former N.W.A. members like It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube.

“I didn’t expect this to be this empty but the show was great,” said Cristina Ramirez, a concert attendee.

The Ob can easily fit 200 people but considering the importance of DJ Yella in pop-culture, the fact that more or less 70 people attended their concert made the Ob feel empty. Still, the people who attended clearly had fun and danced non-stop from start to end.

Canadian hip-hop collective Swift Crew was one of the opening acts. The trio faced some issues with the mics but they figured it all out to give an entertaining performance that started with covers from famous artists like Kanye and ended by hyping the attendees to listen to the last band.

DJ Crazy J Rodriguez performed last and surprised the public by starting to sing as he was hidden in the small crowd.

“It was so good, man, it was lit,” said John Davies, a concert attendee. “My girlfriend and I had so much fun.”