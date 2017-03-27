Take some Prozzäk on March 30

You can travel from country to country thinking you’ll find your one true love and never find anything close to that. Sometimes what you really want and what you truly need lies right at your feet.

To some people true love lives in a person but to others it lives in a passion, and for the band Prozzäk it lives in music.

After years of exploring other aspects of life, the band that burst into the scene in late ‘90s comes to the Algonquin Commons Theatre on March 30 for one of the first stops of their Forever 1999 tour.

Prozzäk, the band known for the animated characters Simon and Milo are returning to where it all started, the great music venues of Canada.

“Canadian venues are really something unique,” said lead singer Jay Levine, better known by his stage name, Simon. “There’s something subtlety Canadian about them.”

The group that shaped Internet culture for the better in the late ‘90s consists of Levine (Simon) and James Bryan McCollum (Milo). After years of working on other projects, Prozzäk begins their Canadian tour on March 29, performing brand new music off their Forever 1999 album slated to drop a few days after on March 31.

“For me as an artist, this is one of the projects that makes me feel like an artist,” said Levine on reigniting Prozzäk. In 2015, the group played a sold out reunion show at the Atomic Lollipop in Toronto, which allowed them to realize the vast potential of a new album and tour had.

“Real music loving fans that are culturally polite,” said Levine when asked about what makes Canada so great. This tour is just the start of what the new Prozzäk has to offer. The band looks to become a band that not only was popular in the ‘90s, but also popular today.