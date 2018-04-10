Small audience for big seduction

A late night event at the Observatory on March 9 featured performances by burlesque dancers and music by DJ Alan Barnes.

With Quinn Blue the pride center coordinator hosting the event, the evening was originally scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. but didn’t begin till 10 p.m. However the numbers lacked once again, as only six people attended.

The evening began with introductions from Blue. He was accompanied by Barnes who graciously took song requests from attendants of before the main burlesque show.

Performances were done by three different names, beginning with Saffron St. James, with Wet Willy following and Miss Terri Meat. All three burlesque dancers had multiple performances during the event.

“I am a part-time drag queen, part-time burlesque dancer and full-time major disappointment as a security guard,” said Wet Willy. “What I love about my art form is pushing boundaries and inspiring body positivity because my goal is to make sure that no little, chubby gay boy ever feels miserable again. I want them to feel beautiful and loved.”

However, Willy was not the only dancer willing to share a bit of information.

“My name is Miss Terri Meat, a burlesque performer here in Ottawa and I also perform as Master Cameron Eric Leon, a fabulous drag king,” said Terri.

The last performer to share some information was Saffron St. James stating “what I love about what I do is the ability to create work that is truly interdisciplinary and combines everything I love about performance.”

The small gathering still cheered and danced and it appeared to be a show worth attending. Regardless of how much fun the few people appeared to have at the show performance,