Nelly shows Algonquin why he’s All Work, No Play

April 8, 2018 By
Nelly performed in front of an energetic sold-out crowd of 835 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre March 26.

“All Work, No Play!” the audience repeated after Nelly, which were the words of his Canadian tour.

The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rapper played some tracks from his most recent album, M.O., including Get Like Me and My Chick Better as well as his all-time classics such as Hot in Herre which was released in 2002 and Just a Dream, released later on in 2010.

Nelly, now 43, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Wiz Khalifa, Tim McGraw, Pharrell Williams, Nicki Minaj and many more.

The artists who opened up for Nelly were groups Diffnbreed and Broken Superheroes, as well as solo artists Justine Garamani and the Toronto-born Haviah Mighty, who is one of Canada’s up and coming faces in the Hip Hop and R&B scene.

Throughout the night from start to finish the audience was hooked on every word, singing along. The artists returned the compliment by singing the city’s praises.

“I love coming out to Ottawa all the time,” said Broken Superheroes member Mores Won. “The energy that the crowd has was very welcoming and it’s very nice to come out here.”

Broken Superheroes, who are signed to On A Roll Records, said that this was their biggest show to date. After just starting to take music seriously only three years they hope to be playing more events like this one in the future.

Nelly, who was all smiles during the concert, has four more stops left on his Canadian tour. He said throughout the night that he enjoys being in Canada and he loves the energy that Canadian fans give him which made for it to be an unforgettable night.

