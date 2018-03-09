Letterkenny Live: A Texas Sized 10-4

“How’re yeh now?” asked Jared Keeso, co-creator of, and actor on, the sitcom Letterkenny.

It was a familiar line for fans of Letterkenny Live, which graced the Algonquin Commons Theatre March 7, making Algonquin one of the first stops on their cross-country tour.

The live show featured cast members Jared Keeso as Wayne, K Trevor Wilson as Squirrely Dan, Nathan Dales as Daryl, and Mark Forward as Coach.

The crew brought a fun routine of quick quips and witty banter, being received by thunderous applause and cheers from an eager crowd.

Fans loved it.

“It’s really witty and fast-paced.You almost have to watch it two times to get the full understanding of everything happening,” said David Harris, 21, an attendee of the live event and a fan of the TV show. “If you’re not paying attention the whole time you could miss something really funny.”

Not even Forward – who plays a no-nonsense, easily angered hockey coach in the TV show – could keep a straight face.

“Shhhh…,” Forward whispered to a pink hat, having just finished a beautiful rendition of Angel– by Sarah McLachlan. “Shut the f**k up…”

Forward and Wilson were featured in their own separate stand-up routines, which was the main event of the show. Each brought their own unique comedic style to the floor, bringing the crowd to tears.

“It’s so relatable. There’s something for everybody and its sort of a satirical reflection of actual Canadian life. There’s nothing else like it on TV,” said Harris.