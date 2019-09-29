How does virtual reality help students in the classroom?

Have you ever thought about all the skills you could learn or get better at if you had the time and resources?

Before the digital age, we would learn face to face. Since smartphones came around, it seems as though we’ve forgotten how to have face to face interactions. Odd right? It’s like we only exist in a virtual world. If that’s the case, we might as well take advantage of it.

Technology is a tool which has truly changed the world. Take virtual reality (VR) for example, a tool which has been around for decades but research surrounding it is new. VR is not only for video gamers nor should it be. Aside from the wow factor, VR has started to play a huge role in learning.

“VR is basically referred to an avatar that represents yourself in a space and it’s in a virtual world. The display isn’t necessarily a part of that equation”, said Anthony Scavarelli, Algonquin professor in the design program.

Living in a diverse country such as Canada, we have people of all backgrounds, abilities, and experiences. We know the one-size-fits-all approach is not a great one for education. So now, we turn to researchers to better understand what can be done to help students learn in ways which are unique to them.

Social and collaborative skills are important for students to develop for both school and work. Scavarelli is looking at how VR can be made to be more social and accessible for all learners.

“The social cognitive approach is where we learn together and from each other. That’s what I’m exploring, what does that look like in VR. The idea of role play- socially scalable. Group talking, processing, and reflection.”

How many times have you used the Pythagorean theorem since you graduated high school? Rather what would have been more helpful at the time was learning how to give effective presentations.

Nukat Nowal, a researcher from Carleton University is helping students learn real-world skills.

“Students can hone skills such as critical thinking, the ability to think on the fly, or drawing conclusions. Those are things that cannot easily be fostered from textbooks.” Nowlan said. “We can create many experiential activities that might take place in real life. Students can go through those and try artificial tutoring; we can help them identify what they are missing in their thinking process.”

What else is great about VR is that it’s becoming more affordable and accessible. You don’t need expensive headsets or complex programs. YouTube or other apps will do just fine to explore VR from your home.

“If you have a cellphone, which most people have, all you need is to get your hands on the Google cardboard.” Hossain Qorbani, researcher at Carleton said. “More than 80 per cent we received positive answers. They [students] said it helped them learn better and help them understand the confusing concepts.”

This is your snapshot into the future, students. VR has shown to help students across many skills. Take advantage of the VR resources available to you through MakerSpace and immerse in the virtual world.