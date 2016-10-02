Free Concert Draws Crowd

What brings Ottawa students to Algonquin on a Saturday night?

Try a free concert.

The Algonquin Student Commons theatre hosted Ottawa students on Sept. 17 for the third year of the annual One Desire event.

The event held by the Church of Pentecost: Ottawa aims to bring young people together to worship God, regardless of church denominations or racial background.

One Desire, a Christian event, was started by the youth of the church, who felt a lack unity amongst church denominations. Churches tend to concerts and programs exclusive to members that brew silent competition and take the glory from God. The vision for this event incorporates churches working together, praying together and learning from each other all for the glory of God, which they do through a mass choir.

The name One Desire stems from the biblical psalm of David, Psalm 27:4 who expresses his “one desire” which is to constantly dwell in God’s presence and seek His face.

The group embodied this psalm as their desire as they prepped for the event. Prior to the event, at the dress rehearsal, church deacon, King George Acquah, emphasized passion in their performing. Acquah, relayed the audience should constantly feel the passion, you as a performer feels for God, believer or not. “Even when you are burning the song, burn with passion” Acquah said. He continues to say the audience should be “flamboyantly flabbergasted.” This jovial atmosphere soon became a powerful worship session where passion indeed was birthed

It carried into the actual event. Act after act you could see the passion on each performer’s face. Singers, actors, speakers and band all performed with passion. Kwame Donkor, music director said the group had been practicing for six months leading up to the show. Donkor also reiterated the concept for passion worship to the performers. One could truly see how important their faith was to them, simply through their performances.

The show began with the mass choir. The sang a variety of worship songs which set the tone for the evening. It continued with various solo acts, receiving grand applauses. They presented a convicting drama, that brought many to tears. With a beautiful duet by Stephanie Dadzie and Pearlina Osekere. The show ended with an upbeat praise session which incorporated a blend of pop, hip-hop, Afrocentric and reggae sounds, catering to the diversity of the audience.

Elena Minnow, recent Ottawa U graduate described the event as being “very well organized, creative ability of all those involved was properly highlighted. Definitely a wonderful way to spend my Saturday evening in the presence of God.”

Lynnette Antwi- Boasiako, a Carleton student, had similar comments. “It was awesome, I loved the group so much” she said.

When asked why they chose Algonquin, the group eagerly explained their love for the student commons theatre. Dating back to the first year of the event 2013, they communicated with different venues but Algonquin stood out. They described communication as warm and professional, praising the sound and stage technicians as skillful and helpful. Impressed by the theatre they decided to stay and plan to return in the coming year.

Church of Pentecost meets weekly for a variety of services at 26 Thorncliff Place in Nepean. For more information on Church of Pentecost Ottawa or One Desire 2017, contact C.O.P Ottawa at 613-798-0905