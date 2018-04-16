Final trivia night draws 100 competitors

Music blared from the speakers in the Observatory on April 10. Students and community members sat in their chairs talking and laughing away as they wait for the last trivia night of the year to begin.

Over 100 people showed up for the last event hosted by the Students’ Association, although it is usually busier. The winning prize was a Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

The rules of the game are simple: no cheating and a maximum limit of six people per team.

“They are done in April, this is their last trivia,” said Jesse Pauley, a community member who joined in on the fun with his girlfriend.

Trivia night was held monthly and on the first week of the month. Prizes are chosen by group brainstorming but can also be suggested by players. The budget varies for the prizes but the Students Association tries to keep the prizes priced at $100 to $150per person.

The winners were Jizzabelle Charron, Alex Klassen, Caitlin Davis, Jesse Pauley, Abigail Pickard, Rodrico Eltz and Christina Corriueau, who won with 45 points, one point ahead of second place.

“It feels better than graduating,” said Pauley referring to winning the game.

The winners have tried to go to every trivia night hosted as well as other events held like Dirty Bingo. It’s a chance to have fun and get out of the house.

While hugging the box that contained the Play Station that was now hers Pickard referred to herself as a big nerd.

“It feels like I’m seven again,” said Pickard.