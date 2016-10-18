Culture to hobbies among club choices for students

Students who want to explore a hobby, meet others with similar interests, or simply need something to do after class can join one of 48 student-run clubs across Algonquin’s three Canadian campuses.

About 20 of these clubs were showcased at Clubsfest, a biannual event most recently held on Sept. 29 in the Student Commons.

Making its debut at Clubsfest was the Lebanese Culture Club, a brand new club that plans to collaborate with similar clubs at other Ottawa schools. According to its president, first-year mechanical engineering student Samantha Salamy, the club is non-religious and non-political, and will be hosting an event for Lebanese Independence Day next month.

Other clubs may be familiar to students who have attended the college before. The Knitting and Handwork Club for instance, returns for students looking for a relaxing club to join.

“You can bring whatever project you’re working on, sit and complain about schoolwork,” joked library and information technician student Annika Dyck, who is the club’s president.

The Algonquin Dance Club returns with a new president, second-year business administration student Annie Pilon.

Club members can “let loose and have fun” with a variety of dance styles, including hip-hop, contemporary and ballroom, according to Pilon.

There are clubs for people who want to make a difference, too.

The Earth Allies club aims to encourage environmentally-friendly behaviour on campus. In the spring, the club organized a visit from Green Party leader Elizabeth May to the school. They were also awarded first place in environmentalist David Suzuki’s Blue Dot Movement competition, earning the right to talk to Suzuki himself on Skype.

Hannah Desnoyers, the president of the Best Buddies club, hopes her club can encourage kindness and squash some views regarding students with disabilities.

“In Best Buddies, you’re matched with someone with a developmental disability, and you become friends,” said Desnoyers, who is a second-year developmental services student at the college. “(People with disabilities) don’t get out as often as they want to because of norms. We want to show that it’s not a big deal.”

“Clubs drive student life on campus,” said clubs and communities coordinator Patrick Newell. “They are what I consider one of the most important services that the Students’ Association offers.”

A full index of clubs is updated weekly at algonquinsa.com/current-clubs-on-campus. The index features contact information and descriptions for each club.