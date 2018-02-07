Brent Butt to make his Algonquin Commons Theatre debut Feb. 7

Brent Butt, the recent celebrant of his 30th year being a stand-up comedian, will be live at the Algonquin Commons Theatre tomorrow night.

“I feel like the luckiest son of a bitch alive” said Butt, whose dream it had been to be a comedian since he was 12 years old. “My whole life was just killing time until I could do stand-up.”

“When I’m on stage, that’s the only hour of the day that makes sense to me; the rest of the time is me trying to figure out what i’m supposed to be doing. Taxes? Writing scripts? Making a sandwich?”

And after 30 years, [stand-up] is still his favourite thing to do.

The award winning Canadian comedian, actor and creator of Corner Gas’ is most excited about the reboot of the critically acclaimed television show, but this time it’s animated. Thirteen brand new episodes will air starting April 2nd.

“It’s fun seeing yourself animated” said Butt. “You get used to it and then it really feels like Corner Gas, so if you’re a fan of the original, you’ll love the new one.”

Butt is thrilled to be traveling from Vancouver to Ottawa to make his debut performance at Algonquin Commons Theatre.

“It’s a cool lookin’ building.”

The eighth leg of Butt’s tour begins at 8:00p.m., right after opening act Graham Chittenden.

