Friday, 16/9/2016 | 1:29 UTC+0
You are here:  / Entertainment / #ACDay1: Gotta catch ’em all
Bishop

#ACDay1: Gotta catch ’em all

September 6, 2016 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest
post by related

related post

Students gathered in the C-building courtyard on Tuesday to take some time to relax and play around in a ball pit.

The PokéBall Pit offered students the chance to race against the clock and search for prizes in an event put on for AC Day 1 to help new students get acquainted with the college.

“Students get one minute to find as many same-coloured balls as possible,” said Hailey Peck, a student volunteer. “If they manage, they get a prize.”

Prizes included t-shirts, rope bracelets and notepads, depending on what balls the students managed to get from the pit.

Evelyn Lilly, a first-year student in Hospitality and Tourism was one of the students to take part and win a prize.

“I think the ball pit is awesome!” said Lilly. “I’m very glad there’s something I can play around in.”

The Algonquin Times is a newspaper produced by journalism students for the Algonquin College community.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: algonquintimes2015@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Photos on Instagram