ACDay1: Former student performs Aboriginal music



Aboriginal singer and hand-drummer David Charette, 24, brought in the new school year in the Student Commons Atrium with a selection of traditional Aboriginal songs as part of Algonquin’s orientation festivities on Sept. 6.

Charette was invited by Aboriginal Student Success Specialist Tony Mendes to perform.

“David was a past student at Algonquin, and he’s a great performer too,” said Mendes. “He performed for Justin Trudeau and the Governor General, so having that kind of prestige is great for opening day.”

Charette told his captive audience that the songs were meant to welcome Algonquin’s new students and wish them a stress-free school year.

This was Charette’s first time performing at Algonquin’s orientation, but he told the Algonquin Times he will definitely do it again next year if he is invited. Charette thinks it’s important for students to experience a variety of cultures during their college careers, especially with such a strong Aboriginal presence at Algonquin.

“I was a student here before,” said Charette. “I know how much Aboriginal identification needs to be shown at these events. I love working with college students and I think it’s important for them to hear something different. We all bleed the same blood.”

Ron McLester, the Mamidosewin Aboriginal Student Centre’s newly appointed executive director, agrees that it’s important for the college to hold events like this. According to Mendes, McLester intends on improving Aboriginal student initiatives at the school.

“I think with a namesake like Algonquin College, it’s important to acknowledge our collective history in order to understand our collective future,” said McLester.

Charette was an aboriginal studies student at Algonquin in 2015. He said he learned many skills during his time at the college that he’s transferred to his career as a performer and entrepreneur, including cultural awareness toward other Aboriginal communities and traditional storytelling and performing techniques. Charette also does traditional beadwork that he sells online and at powwows.

According to Charette, one of his biggest resources at Algonquin during his time as a student was the Mamidosewin Centre. They offer many resources to Aboriginal students including work space, employment services and weekly workshops and activities.

Charette even offered some advice to new students.

“Don’t wait last minute for your assignments,” he said with a laugh. “Trust me. Try to work on them at least two hours a day. But make sure you enjoy every minute of it, and don’t forget to make time for yourself. College doesn’t last forever.”