Ottawa nurse embodies the spirit of CHEO

The Salkantay (or Salcontay), south of Machu Picchu, is the twelfth highest mountain in Peru and it was exactly what Carol Ernewein, 55, needed in the Spring of 2018.

A three-day commute from the nearest city in Cusco is required to get to the trail’s base. Salkantay’s peak is 6,271 meters high and the trek climbs vertically though ice, dirt and rocks.

Despite this, the Ernewein family, minus 19-year-old son Ben, decided to hike the trek when their father, Brian Ernewein, 58, was sent to Peru through his city of Ottawa finance job. Mother, father, and daughters Kate and Emma realized instantly Salkantay would be a fierce, uphill climb.

Ernewein’s persistence on the difficult trail left a mark on Kate.

“There were recent landslides that were just a dirt wall path carved by rocks that had been knocked down, said Kate. “Some cliff edges were a straight drop; it was impressive to see mom trek through it.”

Ernewein and her family finished the mountain’s uphill battle with a determination that had developed in her youth.

As a child, Ernewein grew up on a farm in a small town formerly named Walkerton, now re-named Brockton, Ontario.

In high school, Ernewein knew she wanted to be a nurse.

“For some reason, it just called to me,” she said.

It called to her so loudly that Ernewein couldn’t tune it out. She took nursing at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. and got a job at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. She worked at Sick Kids for four years.

Later, she met her husband.

“We met when she worked on a farm I was doing reno on the farm that she lived and worked at,” said Brian Ernewein. “A friend of hers mentioned there was some interest there, so I followed up.”

The pair eventually married. Years later, Brian accepted a job offer in Ottawa prompting husband and wife to move there.

In 1989, Ernewein got a job at The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario as a bedside nurse. Today, she works as a care facilitator in CHEO’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit treating critically ill, injured or recovering children

“Things change quickly, I have to be very flexible and able to respond in crisis. I’m often a helper,” Ernewein said.

On Oct 18. 2018, Ernewein won a Spirit (Alex’s Award) for her efforts in CHEO’s PICU. The award was chosen and presented by CEO Alex Munter to the employee who embodies the spirit of CHEO.

Ernewein said she was surprised to receive the award but her daughter, Kate, was not surprised at all.

“When my mom told me she won the award I was very proud and happy, however not very surprised,” Kate said. “She always goes the extra mile so it made sense.”

Her mother’s work ethic taught Kate a lesson, but of all lessons, Kate still laughs about one.

“Always cut your grapes in half so you don’t choke, that’s what she told us before university,” said Kate.

At work, Ernewein is just as dedicated to success. She never allows an obstacle to get in the way. Dr. Kusum Menon is a staff doctor at CHEO’S PICU. She is 53 years old and has known Ernewein since 1990.

“Our job is very intense, but Carol is always smiling even when things are chaotic,” said Menon.

Ernewein is also known for appreciating and celebrating her colleagues. Co-worker Erin Larmer, 42, is the clinical manager of the PICU. Larmer believes it’s good to celebrate life and each other and admires how good Ernewein is at that.

During the PICU chaos, Ernewein kept her patients and herself moving uphill.

“She’s just really kind and considerate which allows people to be carried through tough days,” said Larmer.

As someone who has worked with Ernewein for 33 years, it is easy for Larmer to notice Ernewein’s natural thoughtfulness and motivation. Larmer credits Ernewein’s parents for these traits.

“Maybe she’s just born with it, maybe her parents did a really great job,” Larmer said.

Ernewein’s husband may agree. He recognized the same determination and drive he saw in his wife in her parents.

“They’re from the country, they have strong work ethics and a sense of family and helping each other out,” he said.

Brian remembered how welcoming his in-laws were when their daughter first introduced him to the family. He says this dedication is what he loves most about his wife; he believes she’s the complete package — wife, mother and friend.

“She made us richer in a way I have not been able to match,” said Ernewein’s husband of 29 years.

Ernewein is still human, however.

“She has a bad habit of forgetting to lock the car,” Brian said.

While Brian may hope Ernewein remembers to lock the car in the future, Ernewein’s professional focus is on CHEO’s future.

“I’d like to see CHEO improve on care we already offer the community and expand. We’re getting more complex care kids, I’d like to see CHEO broaden services because this is a fragile population. I’d also like to see support for parents and services that will best support the whole family,” said Ernewein.

Ernewein knows personal accomplishments are important and she tries to support the uphill battle in her patients, children, coworkers, loved ones, and herself.

“I think putting in effort for other people is rewarding and it inspires her to keep going,” said daughter, Kate. “The nature of her work is selfless, and she recognizes that — It’s a good kind of fuel.”