Microsoft dream comes true for Algonquin mobile app student

Algonquin was represented for the first time at the Microsoft orientation in Toronto on Oct. 19 by Adesh Shah, a second-year mobile application design and development student who made an application for Microsoft band II over the summer.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Microsoft Evangelist,” said Shah.

Sage Franch, manager at Microsoft in Toronto has approved Shah to work with them in developing new applications.

“The orientation itself was mostly on presentations on what Microsoft is using right now and live coding, which is a big part of Microsoft,” Shah told the Times.

Through this orientation, Shah will be hosting events for Algonquin students on Microsoft applications such as: Xamarn, Azure, machine loaning and Internet Of Things (IOT).

“I was eager to be a Microsoft student evangelist, so I can go to schools and give talks on all the new Microsoft Technologies,” Shah explained with delight.

Over the summer, Shah worked with Applied Research and Innovation, where they developed a project to make applications for industrial workers.

Their main focus was to create Windows applications and a Universal Windows platform.

While working on this project, Shah developed the Hololens for Microsoft, which he decided to share with his program coordinator Gerald Hurdle.

“This was a starting point,” said Shah, because Hurdle soon contacted Susan Ibach, a Microsoft Tech evangelist in Ottawa.

Hurdle and Ibach pushed for this student to be able to go to the Microsoft office in Toronto and achieve his dream of becoming a Microsoft student evangelist.

“I’d like to thank Algonquin College for sponsoring me to go and represent in Toronto,” said Shah in appreciation.