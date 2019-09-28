Tuesday, 1/10/2019 | 7:37 GMT+0000+0
You are here:  / Careers / Applause for Alumni Awards

Applause for Alumni Awards

September 28, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

As heavy rain drummed against the windows of the ACCE building on Sept. 26, it couldn’t drown out the sounds of many attendees laughing and celebrating another Algonquin Alumni of Distinction of Awards Gala.

Guests were greeted at the entrance by a duo of guitarists strumming John Mayer songs. The bartenders were ready to pour their finest wine. Alumni chatted with each other as they cheered for the award recipients. Everyone listened to the inspiring speeches throughout the night.

It was Algonquin College’s third annual Algonquin Alumni of Distinction of Awards Gala. Award winners spoke to the well-dressed audience in suits and cocktail dresses. During the evening of the event, guests sat in silver chairs tucked into black-clothed tables. Guests indulged themselves with delicious food prepared by Food Services.

For more information about the award winners, you can go to Algonquin College’s website for more information.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: wals0234@algonquinlive.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos